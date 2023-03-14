Eastbound I-94 in Ann Arbor remains closed after truck hit Liberty Road bridge

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Eastbound rush hour took longer for commuters on Tuesday morning as eastbound I-94 remains closed between M-14, Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Liberty Road.

A high-load collision with an overpass on Monday caused the Michigan Department of Transportation to close the entire stretch of I-94 after the structure suffered significant damage.

The scene of a March 13, 2023, crash on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Police Department)

Emergency repairs to the bridge began on Tuesday morning and city officials said repairs should take up to a week.

An exact schedule will be determined once repairs are underway and crews can assess the damage, said a city release.

In the meantime, cars are being detoured to EB M-14, which is causing heavier traffic jams during peak hours.