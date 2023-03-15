‘River Sounds’ with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra returns this summer to Concordia

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – On Saturday, June 3, the full 71-piece Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will perform outdoors on the Concordia University Ann Arbor campus.

The free, family-friendly event titled, “River Sounds,” is made possible by generous supporters, including presenting sponsors O’Neal Construction, Kerrytown Market and Shops, and the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Members of the community are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the 90-minute concert on the grasses under the summer evening sky. The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Jacob Joyce will present a repertoire of audience favorites ranging from classical to pop.

This is a returning event which has seen robust attendance in previous years.

River Sounds returning this summer is the perfect way to rekindle a community partnership with A2SO following the pandemic.

The musicians will be staged on the south end of campus, alongside the scenic Huron River. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., but community members are welcome to come to campus early to explore the world of the symphony orchestra through an array of hands-on family activities.

Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus is located at 4090 Geddes Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Parking for the event is free.

For updates on delays or cancellation decisions due to weather, visit www.cuaa.edu on the day of the event or call A2SO office at (734) 994-4801.

FAQ’S & REMINDERS:

This concert (and parking) are completely FREE. Thank you to our generous donors and sponsors! If you RSVP’d online , you do not need to bring your ticket. If you did not RSVP online, no problem. Still come! To reserve a spot for the concert, click here.

A very large crowd is expected. Seating will be first come, first served, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to claim your spot!

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic basket with snacks and beverages. Select food will also be available for purchase.

Pets are not permitted on campus for this event.

This concert is wheelchair friendly. There will be hard seating, accessible via elevator, available for our guests with accessibility limitations.

Again, come early!