Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces Easter holiday schedule

A bus waits at the Park & Ride lot on Plymouth Rd.

ANN ARBOR – TheRide buses will not be running on Sunday, April 9, due to the Easter holiday, officials said.

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) noted that its FlexRide Holiday and Night Service will be available for those needing to get around Washtenaw County.

The service offers curb-to-curb rides within the City of Ann Arbor and within the boundaries of Clark Road, East Huron River Drive, Ellsworth Road and Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti. Take a look at the service area map here.

Rides cost $5 for adults, $3.90 for go!Pass commuters and $2.50 for seniors and those with disabilities. To schedule a trip, call 734-528-5432 or use the MODE Car app.

Fixed roues bus service will begin running again on Monday, April 10.

Learn more about TheRide’s FlexRide Holiday and Night Service here.