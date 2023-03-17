Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley reaches homeownership milestone in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has officially sold 275 homes in Washtenaw County, officials said.

The Ann Arbor-based nonprofit kicked off International Women’s Day this month by dedicating a new Ypsilanti home during its Women Build campaign.

“Growing up, I always knew that owning a home would be the ultimate American dream for me,” said new homeowner Wendy Alfaro-Cruz. “Navigating the home-buying process had been challenging, but when I reached out to Habitat, the process was smooth sailing from there... I don’t think a lot of people know that someone like me can buy a home like this.”

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley celebrated the selling of its 275th home on March 8. (Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley)

Alfaro-Cruz’s home was one of two completed during the 2022 Women Build campaign, a yearly initiative that encourages local women to support each other, and new homeowners, by donating and volunteering to build a home. Around 120 women raised more than $69,000 and volunteered for more than 840 hours to build the two houses.

Volunteer teams during this year’s Women Build campaign have from March to September to raise $1,000 towards a private build day on another Habitat house in Ypsilanti.

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has worked to help low-income families have secure and safe housing through home ownership. The organization has built or renovated 275 homes, worked on more than 6,500 Home Improvement Projects, and has donated over $800,000 to overseas Habitat for Humanity work. Its Women Build program is supported by fundraising teams, area businesses, the James A. & Faith Knight Foundation and the Nichols Charitable Fund PNC Bank.

