49º

All About Ann Arbor

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley reaches homeownership milestone in Washtenaw County

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Local, Community, Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley, Homes, Ypsilanti, International Women’s Day
Homeowner Wendy Alfaro-Cruz cutting the dedication ribbon for her new home. (Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley)

ANN ARBOR – Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has officially sold 275 homes in Washtenaw County, officials said.

The Ann Arbor-based nonprofit kicked off International Women’s Day this month by dedicating a new Ypsilanti home during its Women Build campaign.

“Growing up, I always knew that owning a home would be the ultimate American dream for me,” said new homeowner Wendy Alfaro-Cruz. “Navigating the home-buying process had been challenging, but when I reached out to Habitat, the process was smooth sailing from there... I don’t think a lot of people know that someone like me can buy a home like this.”

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley celebrated the selling of its 275th home on March 8. (Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley)

Alfaro-Cruz’s home was one of two completed during the 2022 Women Build campaign, a yearly initiative that encourages local women to support each other, and new homeowners, by donating and volunteering to build a home. Around 120 women raised more than $69,000 and volunteered for more than 840 hours to build the two houses.

Volunteer teams during this year’s Women Build campaign have from March to September to raise $1,000 towards a private build day on another Habitat house in Ypsilanti.

Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has worked to help low-income families have secure and safe housing through home ownership. The organization has built or renovated 275 homes, worked on more than 6,500 Home Improvement Projects, and has donated over $800,000 to overseas Habitat for Humanity work. Its Women Build program is supported by fundraising teams, area businesses, the James A. & Faith Knight Foundation and the Nichols Charitable Fund PNC Bank.

Learn more about Women Build and Habitat here.

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley celebrated the selling of its 275th home on March 8. (Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley)

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email