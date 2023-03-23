50º

Ann Arbor Parks hiring for spring, summer positions

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A livery attendant assists a group at Gallup Park Canoe Livery in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a summer job? Love spending time outdoors? The City of Ann Arbor is now searching for seasonal employees.

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is currently hiring more than 30 positions for its spring and summer seasons.

Jobs are currently available at all three city pools, the Argo and Gallup Park canoe liveries and at the Huron Hills Golf Course.

The positions include:

  • Swim coaches
  • Day camp directors and counselors
  • Cashiers
  • Canoe livery attendants
  • Lifeguards
  • Groundskeepers and turf specialists

According to a release, positions with the park system is an opportunity for employees to earn money, meet new friends and gain experience.

To see the full list of positions currently available and to apply, click here.

