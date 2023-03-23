Ann Arbor to resume seasonal curbside compost collection on March 27

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor announced it is moving its regular curbside compost collection season up by one week in order to ramp up tree branch collection related to the ice storm in late February.

It will resume compost collection on Monday and will conclude its 2023 season on Friday, Dec. 8. During this time, residents may place paper yard bags, carts and properly bundled branches at the curb for collection.

To further advance collection efforts related to the storm, the city will continue working with Davey Tree Expert Company.

According to a city release, there will only be one sweep for storm-related cleanup through the city. Therefore, residents with damaged trees should place their bundles, small and large branches at the curb as soon as possible.

Want a compost cart? Single-family residential properties can request one free 64- or 96-gallon cart by contacting 734-994-7336 or customerservice@a2gov.org. Residents can pick up their cart for free or have it delivered for $59.

For more information on composting in Ann Arbor, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.