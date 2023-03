61st Ann Arbor Film Festival announces 2023 awards

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival has announced its award-winning filmmakers for its 61st annual festival.

The films were selected by jurors Amir George and Christine Panushka and Koyo Yamashita.

In total, $24,300 will be presented to filmmakers for the 2023 awards competitions.

“An award from the AAFF confers prestige and financial support; it can also qualify filmmakers for an Oscar nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the short film category,” reads an AAFF release. “Qualifying awards are the Ken Burns Award for Best of the Festival, the Chris Frayne Award for Best Animated Film, and the Lawrence Kasdan Award for Best Narrative Film.”

Here are this year’s award winners:

Ken Burns Award for Best of the Festival

Neighbour Abdi ” by Douwe Dijkstra

Lawrence Kasdan Award for Best Narrative Film

Half Wet ” by Carlos Irijalba

Tom Berman Award for Most Promising Filmmaker

Fleshwork ” by Lydia Cornett

Eclipsis ,” Tania Hernández Velasco

Adieu Sauvage ,” Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento

Diomysus ,” Emily Elizabeth Morus-Jones

Juror Award 3

Syzygy ,” Joanna McNamara

giroscopio ,” John Muse

The film festival can be viewed online through March 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit www.aafilmfest.org.