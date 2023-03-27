City of Ann Arbor giving away 10,000 free trees -- here’s how you can sign up

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has launched its annual 10,000 Trees Spring FreeTree Giveaway and registration is now open.

Residents of Washtenaw County can register to receive up to three free trees from the city to plant on their property. Registration is required to pick up your trees. To register, click here.

Once you sign up, you will choose a time slot on April 30 to pick up the trees at either Leslie Science & Nature Center or Tappan Middle School. These locations will be distributing free trees from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd. and Tappan Middle School is located at 2251 E. Stadium Blvd.

The following species will be available at both locations, while supplies last:

W﻿hite Flowering Dogwood (Cornus florida)

R﻿edbud (Cercis canadensis)

B﻿asswood / American Linden (Tilia americana)

W﻿hite Oak (Quercus alba)

Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus)

Registration allows for you to choose a time slot only. You will select your preferred species upon arrival. Each household may only register for one ticket.

All trees will be small, bare root saplings and seedlings and should be easy to fit inside most cars.

The 10,000 Trees Initiative is part of the city’s A2ZERO carbon neutrality plan. The city partnered with the Washtenaw County Conservation District for the giveaway.

For more information, visit the event’s website.