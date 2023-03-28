Michigan Engineering dean appointed provost at Duke University

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s Dean of the College of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore, is headed to Duke University to serve as its next provost and chief academic officer.

The news was announced on Friday and Gallimore will begin his term in Durham, North Carolina, on July 1.

In his new role, Gallimore will help lead Duke’s admissions, schools and institutes, financial aid, libraries and more.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve Duke University as provost,” Gallimore said in a statement. “I look forward to working with President Price and our entire community of students, faculty, staff and alumni to cultivate collaboration and respect, fostering a more inclusive and equitable campus and world.

“Together, we can address the great challenges of our day, partnering with purpose to advance humankind, serve our communities and make a lasting, positive impact on the world.”

Gallimore was appointed as dean of Michigan Engineering in 2016. Prior to serving as dean, he worked at U-M as a senior administrator, serving in roles like Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education and Associate Dean of the Horace H. Rackham School of Graduate Studies.

A renowned and award-winning plasma physicist and aerospace engineer, Gallimore holds a Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and both Masters and Ph.D. degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University.