Best of Midwest: Ann Arbor No. 2 top place to live, according to ranking

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor is the No. 2 place to live in the Midwest, according to Livability.

Tree Town ranked second after Madison, Wisconsin on the ranking site’s Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Midwest list.

In 2022, Ann Arbor held the No. 2 spot on the site’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.

“Exciting things are happening in Ann Arbor, MI,” writes Livability. “The University of Michigan provides a robust and homegrown talent pipeline for healthcare and tech sectors, and the college’s presence keeps the city young at heart. Plus, A2 (feel free to call Ann Arbor by its nickname) is pioneering autonomous and connected vehicle technology. (Yes, that means a friendly robot can deliver your TikTok-worthy takeout order!)

“Well-designed trail systems, a passion for the arts, worldly restaurants, plus friendly, smart residents who are civically engaged are also among the reasons Ann Arbor is one of the best cities to live in the Midwest.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Rounding out the Top 5 are Rochester, Minnesota, Naperville, Illinois and Overland Park, Kansas.

Livability said it bases its national list on more than 50 data points and considers more than 2,000 cities each year.