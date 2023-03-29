Concordia University Ann Arbor Theatre to host its first Cabaret Dinner and Fundraiser

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – On Saturday, April 29, Concordia University Ann Arbor Theatre Department is hosting its first Cabaret Dinner and Fundraiser to round out its 2022-23 season.

Organized by CUAA Theatre’s Head Ambassador, McKinley Schmitz, this event “creatively provides” a chance to showcase the “ever-growing talents of [the theatre] students” while also raising funds to continue to grow the program.

Putting together this event hasn’t been an easy task for the department. Schmitz explains that she and CUAA Theatre Director, Amanda Williams, have been building this event as early as last summer. However, it began to take shape during the later months of last semester.

“Our planning and curating kicked into high gear towards the end of December, but January was when we really started putting pen to paper and began making decisions,” said Schmitz. “Now we are tasked with marketing the event and finding vendors and performers for the event.”

All this work is what attendees can plan on seeing on April 29. Schmitz explains that you can expect to see “theatrical flare” on stage while also having a unique chance to connect with other community members over dinner. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a silent auction where there will be various themed baskets up for bid.

“This event is a perfect showcase of what our department holds so dear,” said Schmitz.

Williams also explains that not only will this event be fun for attendees, but also can provide more opportunities for the department as a whole.

“We are thankful to have seen immense growth in our theatre program over the last four years,” said Williams. “This fundraiser will help to continue to provide enriching experiences for our students while they learn.”

With the show just a month away, the department is “beyond excited” for everything to come together. It welcomes anyone who is interested to come in their formal gear and ready to have some fun. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the formal, masquerade-themed evening begins at 6:30 p.m..

Tickets are $50 and available for purchase here. Anyone not able to make the Cabaret but still wants to make a contribution can purchase a Ghost Light Ticket, where all proceeds go directly to the program.