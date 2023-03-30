Residents evacuated through windows after fire starts in laundry room of Pittsfield apartment

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The residents of an apartment in Pittsfield Township were evacuated through windows after a fire that started in the laundry room caused smoke to fill the building, officials said.

Firefighters were called at 9:49 a.m. Thursday (March 30) to the Glencoe Hills Apartments on Glencoe Hills Drive.

When they arrived, crews said a fire in the lower-level laundry room had caused heavy smoke to spread up through the third floor.

Several residents were being evacuated with the help of bystanders, and firefighters used ladders to help even more people get out through windows.

Officials said the fire was under control within 20 minutes and was contained to the laundry room. The rest of the building had smoke damage.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Officials said apartment maintenance crews were working in the laundry room when the fire started.