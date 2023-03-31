5-star QB Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan football live on ESPN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced live on ESPN that he has committed to play for Michigan football.

Davis is the No. 4 quarterback recruit in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 28 player overall and the top high schooler from North Carolina in the 2024 class.

“It is my great honor to announce that for the next 3-4 years, I’ll be committed to the University of Michigan,” Davis told ESPN.

Davis said the recruiting process has been a whirlwind and a blessing, but he’s “kind of ready to get it over with, as well.”

He said he’s committing as a high school junior so he can spend the next year helping to build up Michigan’s 2024 class.

“I’m a guy that’s going to walk in and help build the class of the school I pick, build it to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country,” Davis said right before making his announcement.

He said Michigan recruited his whole family and cited his close relationships with Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore, and new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell.

“I can’t wait to get up there and earn my job,” Davis said.

The Wolverines have been a top candidate for Davis since C.J. Carr, a four-star from Saline High School and the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, committed to Notre Dame in June 2022.

Davis ultimately chose Michigan over finalists Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee, and North Carolina. He also had offers from Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and dozens of others.

The announcement was made at 1:30 p.m. Friday (March 31) on SportsCenter. Davis joins Heisman finalist Jabrill Peppers and No. 1 overall recruit Rashan Gary as recent five-stars to pick Michigan live on ESPN.

Michigan has been hot on the recruiting trail lately, adding five commitments to the 2024 class since Jan. 25. The two highest-ranked commits behind Davis are Harper Woods star Jacob Oden and running back Jordan Marshall, the No. 3 player in Ohio, who picked the Wolverines over the Buckeyes.

Michigan’s class is now No. 3 in the nation for 2024.

Harbaugh has led Michigan to two straight Big Ten championships, two straight playoff appearances, and two straight blowout victories over Ohio State. His team is 25-3 overall since the COVID-shortened campaign.

J.J. McCarthy is entering his second season as Michigan’s starting quarterback, but Davis was an important commitment for the coaching staff this cycle. Beyond McCarthy, Michigan lacks high-end depth at the most important position, due to missing out on Carr and 2023 Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School star Dante Moore, who picked Oregon and then flipped to UCLA.

It’s no coincidence that the Wolverines started competing with the sport’s elite after landing a five-star quarterback. McCarthy has elevated the offense in a way Michigan hadn’t seen during the Harbaugh era, and his leadership skills are hard to quantify.

In order to maintain this recent success, Harbaugh and his staff will need to continue recruiting at a high level. Davis is a critical part of that plan.