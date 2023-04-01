Grab a basket and hunt for eggs at these Easter events around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Chocolate bunnies and eggs are a sure sign that Easter is approaching.

To celebrate, area organizations have put together scavenger hunts, bunny-themed parties and community events to get kids out of the house.

Join these egg hunts around Ann Arbor:

Leslie Science & Nature Center

The nature center, at 1831 Traver Road, is hosting a Spring Eggstravaganza between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

Children and adults will follow clues and solve riddles as they make their way around the LSNC grounds. Activities include crafts, games, close encounters with LSNC wildlife and visits to the Critter House.

The event costs $7 but is free for children ages 0-23 months. Preregistration is recommended but not required. Find more information here.

Ann Arbor Jaycees

Wake up to an egg hunt in your own backyard. Community members can pay to have Ann Arbor Jaycees “egg” their yards by hiding pre-filled plastic eggs. Those who want to skip the scavenger hunt can opt to have the Jaycees drop off baskets.

Options range from $25-$55. The Jayvees can drop off or hide eggs at households within 10 miles of Ann Arbor. Here are the details.

Peace Lutheran Church

Stop by the 8260 Jackson Rd church for a free Easter-themed egg hunt. Doors open at 10 a.m. for snacks and family crafts. The hunt kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Easter Bunny may even make an appearance, according to the Facebook event.

Dixboro Farmers Market

Another eggcelent (and free) community egg hunt will happen Saturday at 5221 Church Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Children will be able to do activities, make crafts, win raffle prizes and search for eggs at designated times based on their ages.

The family fun event is organized by the Dixboro United Methodist Church. These are the details.

Rock Paper Scissors Junior

Hop into the Bunny Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Rock Paper Scissors in Saline.

The event will include a kid-friendly dance party, cookie decorating, a prize egg hunt and selfies with Beyonce the Bunny.

Tickets cost $10 and include a swag bag, Easter crafts, cookies and more. Buy tickets here.

Perry Early Learning Center

Join community members for a free Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at 550 Perry St. in Ypsilanti.

The event, hosted by Ypsilanti Community Schools, will have face painting, an egg hunt, games, prizes, music, food, health screenings,

Participants include the Ypsilanti District Library and local societies, sororities and frateries. Learn more here.

Bonus!

If you need more Easter eggcitement, have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny at Briarwood Mall.

The big bunny will be available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until April 8. Make reservations here.