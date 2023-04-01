Michigan legislators to celebrate Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act expansion at Ann Arbor vegan bar

ANN ARBOR – Join Ann Arbor and Michigan legislators on Tuesday and raise a glass to the expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ Michiganders.

Between 5-7 p.m., North Star Lounge, at 301 N. 5th Ave., will host lawmakers and community members during a happy hour celebration.

“No resident in Michigan should feel they have to hide their identity to ensure job security or successfully purchase a new home. This legislation protects individuals from harmful discrimination that has no place in our community,” said Michigan Senator Sue Shink (D-Northfield Twp) in a release. “I’m proud to be a part of a diverse body of legislators that understand discrimination based on sexual orientation, identity, or expression is an issue that needs to be prioritized and swiftly addressed.”

On March 21, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 0004, which extended anti-discrimination protections under the ELCRA to include sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

The act, originally passed in 1976, prohibits discriminatory practices, policies, and customs based on age, color, familial status, height, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex or weight.

“I and the entire staff of North Star Lounge are honored to host this celebration of civil rights, and human dignity; we applaud our legislators for saying no to discrimination and yes to the freedom to be who you are and to love who you choose to love,” said owner Phillis Englebert in a release.

Tuesday’s event at the vegan bar is free and open to the public.

Anticipated attendees include State Senator Sue Shink, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Representatives Felicia Brabec, Jennifer Conlin, Jason Morgan, Carrie Rheingans, and Jimmie Wilson Jr, according to the event website.

