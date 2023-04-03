City of Ann Arbor starts fire hydrant flushing Monday

Confronting the Detroit Water Board over fire hydrants that are still broken all across the city and tax payers are paying the bill.

ANN ARBOR – Seeing extra water on the sidewalk or road, don’t worry--it’s hydrant flushing season.

The City of Ann Arbor will begin performing annual maintenance on fire hydrants around Tree Town starting on Monday.

Routine preventative maintenance is needed to remove minerals or sediments that build up in water lines and allows the city to check water pressure around the city, according to the city’s website. Flushing will happen on a weekly basis until the fall or until all hydrants are serviced.

Residents can expect to see hydrants leaking water from side openings and rusty-colored water in areas being worked on. The reddish water is safe to drink but residents should run the tap nearest to their water meter for a few minutes and flush their toilets to clear the lines. Only use cold water, as warm water could force sediment into hot water heaters and cause damage, city officials said.

If the rusty water does get into a water heater, residents should use the manufacturer’s instructions to drain the heater.

City officials noted that rust-removing products can be used to remove discoloration in laundry washed with rusty water.

Those with questions about the program can call Ann Arbor Water Services at 734-794-6320.

Take a look at this map to see which hydrants are being worked on and which are next on the schedule.