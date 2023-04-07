Ann Arbor radio host, music curator Matthew Altruda recipient of 2022 Dennis Serras Award

ANN ARBOR – The Main Street Area Association has named Matthew Altruda as its 2022 Dennis Serras Award winner.

Altruda is the host of “Tree Town Sound” on Ann Arbor’s 107one and curates Bank of Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch music series.

“Ann Arbor has a long history of being known for the arts, specifically our music scene,” Main Street Area Association executive director Sandra Andrade said in a statement. “Matthew is a huge driver for keeping that tradition and recognition alive and well.

“His love for the talent in Ann Arbor and the downtown resonates strongly through his work and conversations.”

Andrade said Altruda didn’t hesitate when she asked him to help organize Main Street’s A2 Summer Streets music series last summer.

“He immediately said ‘I’m in,’” she said in a statement. “He coordinated all of the music we had and was there every single Thursday night from June – August to help out the musicians and make sure we were setup for them. He did it because of his love for music and our Main Street.”

To learn more about the award, click here.