Ann Arbor Art Center announces performance series featuring AAPI artists

ANN ARBOR – A new performance series titled “IS/LAND” featuring AAPI artists is coming to the Ann Arbor Art Center this month.

The interdisciplinary series will feature sound and movement-based performances by several artists and collaborators in the A2AC Main Gallery.

Four ticketed performances will take place in the A2AC Gallery.

Evening shows at 7 p.m.:

April 15

April 22

Tickets for evening performances are $10.

Matinee shows at 2 p.m.:

April 16

April 23

Tickets for matinee performances are $8. Special group rates are available for both times.

Each performance will be 45 minutes with no intermission and will be followed by a brief discussion between IS/LAND members and A2AC exhibitions director Thea A. Eck.

Audience members should be ages 10 and up, according to a release.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.

In collaboration with Tsuru for Solidarity, IS/LAND will also feature paper crane workshops to recognize and honor the role paper plays in Asian cultural traditions.

Free drop-in workshops:

April 20: 3-6 p.m.

April 22: 10 a.m.-noon

These workshops are best for participants ages 9 and up.

The cranes will be featured on IS/LAND’s Tsuru for Solidarity Tree at the downtown Ann Arbor District Library in May. Later this summer, they will be transported as part of the national Tsuru for Solidarity project to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a release.

In addition to the series, A2AC will be introducing its PlayLab on April 16 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The new family-friendly monthly event series is geared toward children ages 3-9 and their caregivers.

For more information and to pre-register, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/is-land/.