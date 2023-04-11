47º

Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School to host security training Tuesday

Families, students to see police presence, officials say

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Students and families around Pioneer High School should not be concerned about a large police presence on Tuesday afternoon, Ann Arbor Public Schools officials said.

On Monday evening, officials notified the AAPS community of a safety training session involving school administrators and local police agencies.

“We want to make families and the community aware, in advance, that there will be a number of law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot at Pioneer tomorrow afternoon [Tuesday] to ease any concerns and questions about what is occurring. The training session is for adults and law enforcement officials will not be interacting with students as a part of this training event,” the email reads.

The safety session will center around the critical relocation and reunification process. It will include a presentation from Oakland County officials discussing lessons learned following the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in which four students were killed and seven people were injured.

Session participants will not interact with Pioneer students and the session will be held in an area separate from classrooms, the email said.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

