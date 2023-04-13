Ann Arbor wants to hear from residents about early voting

A city of Ann Arbor official ballot drop box at Ann Arbor Fire Station 5, 1946 Beal Ave. on Oct. 21, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor wants to hear input from residents about a early voting in statewide federal elections.

The city clerk’s office is now preparing to implement nine days of early voting for the upcoming election cycle in 2024, following the approval of Proposition 2 last year.

To gather feedback, the city has launched an anonymous, six-question survey to gauge resident ballot preferences and their overall awareness of the new option to vote early.

“In light of these new changes coming, the City of Ann Arbor plans to use this feedback from city residents to make the voting process convenient, easy to understand and accessible to all who wish to cast a ballot,” Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry said in a statement.

According to a city release, early voting centers will allow voters to tabulate their ballots and cast their vote ahead of Election Day. The new process will eliminate long wait times and lines. Previously, early voting was only permitted using an absentee ballot that was sealed in an envelope until Election Day.

Residents can complete the survey online through Monday, May 22.

For more information about voting and elections in Ann Arbor, visit www.a2gov.org/elections.