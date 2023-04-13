Stretch of Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor closed for Border-to-Border Trail work

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A section of the Huron River Drive closed to thru traffic on Wednesday for work on the Border-to-Border Trail non-motorized pathway.

No motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians are permitted on the road between Zeeb Rd. and Delhi Metropark. The Washtenaw County Road Commission is only maintaining access to residents who live within the project limits.

According to a release, the closure is expected to take one week, but could last longer depending upon weather and contractor scheduling.

Crossing the culvert location is prohibited to all traffic at this time, said WCRC officials.

For more information and for updates on the projects, visit WCRC’s project updates page.