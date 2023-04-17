Eastern Michigan University to host annual Digital Divas conference for middle schoolers on Friday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The 13th annual Digital Divas STEM conference returns to Eastern Michigan University’s campus on Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will host 400 middle school girls at EMU’s Student Center to encourage the exploration of STEM career paths.

“We love building an environment where girls can learn about STEM,” Bia Hamed, EMU’s director of K-12 STEM outreach and Digital Divas program director said in a release. “We offer a place where program participants can envision themselves attending college and studying STEM.”

Co-executive director of Design Core Detroit, Kiana Wenzell, will deliver the keynote at the one-day conference. The girls will also have opportunities to attend breakout sessions and to network with volunteers from companies like Cisco, Comerica, Ford, and EMU students and staff.

“Our goal is to show these young girls through STEM activities and challenges that engineering is fun and something everyone is capable of doing,” Haylee Haik, president of the Society of Women Engineers at EMU and breakout session host, said in a statement.

“Not all students are exposed to engineering in their school curriculum, so K-12 outreach events like Digital Divas are important. It allows students to explore STEM fields, which can leave a significant impact and spark their interest in pursuing careers in STEM. Many of our members, including myself, can attest to this.”

EMU’s Student Center is located at 900 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti.

To learn more about Digital Divas and the event, visit its website.