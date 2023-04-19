City of Ann Arbor wants resident feedback on public art projects at Gallup, Bandemer parks

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor is planning to incorporate public art in projects at two local parks.

They include the pedestrian tunnel between Bandemer Park and Barton Nature Area and the new vehicle and pedestrian bridge at Gallup Park.

“The intent is that public art will improve the aesthetic quality of these public spaces and structures, as well as contribute to the overall park experience,” reads a city release. “Both projects are located along the Huron River and the Border-to-Border Trail, and act as gateways into the city segment of the river and trail. It is our intent that a single artist would produce one work of art at each location and that they would relate to each other.”

City officials said construction is targeted to be completed in 2024, which would coincide with the city’s bicentennial celebration.

The city has launched a survey to hear from residents what elements and themes they would like to see incorporated into the public art projects.

“Our intent is that it will be something that will feel integrated into the park experience at both locations and not detract from the experience of finding respite in the outdoors,” reads a city release.

You can fill out the survey here.

Community members have until May 1 to complete the survey.