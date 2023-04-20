66º

All About Ann Arbor

Bernie Sanders tweets support for striking University of Michigan graduate student workers

“No graduate student worker should be living in poverty,” wrote Sanders

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Ann Arbor, University Of Michigan, U-M, Graduate Employees' Organization, Graduate Students, Strike, Contract, Court, Negotiations, Washtenaw County
FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rail union workers rally outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Sanders, who did not rule out another presidential bid of his own, said Democrats are also at a pivotal moment, facing cracks in their delicate political coalition among young people, African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on the current strike by graduate student employees at the University of Michigan on Thursday.

Sanders tweeted in support of the Graduate Employees’ Organization, which has been on strike since March 29 calling for fair wages and better health care.

“No graduate student worker should be living in poverty while the University of Michigan sits atop a $17 billion endowment,” tweeted Sanders, who also retweeted a post by the union. “These 2,500 workers deserve safe working conditions and living wages. The University must bargain a fair contract immediately.”

Read: Judge: Striking University of Michigan graduate employees in violation of contract

The graduate student workers continue to strike as their leaders appeal a ruling from earlier in the week that determined they are in violation of their contract.

GEO is calling for a 60% wage increase in year one of a three-year contract. The university currently proposes an 11.5% raise over the next three years.

The union’s contract expires on May 1 and negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email