Eastern Michigan University Forensics team No. 2 in nation

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Eastern Michigan University Forensics team. (Eastern Michigan University)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Forensics team finished in second place at the National Championship Tournament of the National Forensics Association.

The competition took place April 13-17 at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

EMU sophomore Gavin Millard was also named national champion in dramatic interpretation during the competition, becoming the school’s first-ever national champion in the category.

EMU placed above University of Chicago, Northwestern University, the University of Texas at Austin and Rice University, according to a release.

“I am so happy for the students and coaches on our team,” interim director for EMU’s School of Communication, Media, and Theatre Arts Dennis O’Grady said in a statement. “To finish second in the nation is quite an accomplishment and is a result of their incredible talent, determination, and hard work.”

“We are thrilled about this success and owe a massive thank you to President Smith and Provost Longworth for supporting the forensics team,” director of Forensics at EMU Timothy Ward said in a statement. “This year’s success is especially meaningful to our team because it is the 50-year anniversary of EMU’s first national championship in forensics. To be able to embody and extend our tradition of excellence is our mission and privilege.”

