Ann Arbor District Library searching for artists, venues for ‘Make Music Day’ in June

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor District Library is bringing “Make Music Day” to Tree Town on June 21.

Coinciding with the summer solstice, the global celebration will be marked in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries around the world. Each celebration features free concerts from amateur and professional musicians alike and of all ages.

The performances fill businesses, sidewalks, parks, streets and public spaces of each city. Think: Water Hill Music Fest but in public spaces all over town.

“AADL is delighted to be bringing this international tradition to Ann Arbor” AADL Director Eli Neiburger said in a statement. “This town loves music, and Make Music Day is a quickly growing movement across the U.S. We’re happy to use our resources to add Ann Arbor to the list of towns across the country and around the world that celebrate music-making of any kind on the Summer Solstice, and we welcome participation from anybody who wants to host or perform a show as part of the event.”

So far, these are the artists who will be performing:

• Dani Darling

• Kenji Lee

• Doogatron

• The City Lines

• Rollie Tussing

• Suzanne Camino

• Elena Chambers

AADL is still searching for local musicians to participate. Anyone interested can sign up here. All genres, skill levels and ages are welcome to participate. In addition to artists, more community spaces and local businesses throughout Washtenaw County are needed for venues. Want to offer up your space for “Make Music Day”? Sign up here.

A both the downtown and Westgate branches, the AADL will be hosting 12 acts throughout the day.

Other venues include:

Ann Arbor Art Center

Bløm Meadworks

Bloom City Club

Cinnaholic

Michigan Theater

York and more

AADL is also partnering with the Main Street Area Association and the Ann Arbor Summer Festival to bring artists to downtown area and Top of the Park.

“We’re so excited to be a part of Make Music Day,” Sandra Andrade, executive director of Main Street Ann Arbor, said in a statement. “It’s a great concept that AADL is bringing to Ann Arbor. Main Street businesses are excited to host area musicians, for the community to come downtown and enjoy. Ann Arbor is a music town, this gives us the opportunity to showcase and celebrate that.”

For more information and a map of venues and performers, visit the event’s website.