City of Ann Arbor hosting public discussions as it moves toward sustainable heating

ANN ARBOR – City officials want to hear from residents as they mull sustainable heating options that align with the city’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

As part of the A2ZERO initiative, the city is searching for alternatives to fossil fuel and methane gas for heating, which account for more than 25% of the city’s polluting commissions. Its fossil fuel gas franchise with DTE Gas will expire in 2027 and in March, officials announced they would begin exploring an alternative, cleaner heating option moving forward.

Community listening and feedback sessions are part of the city’s search for a cleaner utility to heat homes and businesses.

Two virtual listening sessions will take place at 6 p.m. on May 11 (register here) and May 16 (register here).

Registration is required to attend, according to a city release.

The city has also issued a request for ideas from utilities, industry and businesses in the sustainable heating field. Those interested in submitting ideas can visit the city’s website to learn more.

“We encourage residents to share their feedback on how we can heat our lives with clean, affordable, reliable, safe, and healthy energy,” Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said in a statement. “This is an important and necessary step to accomplish Ann Arbor’s just and equitable transition to community wide carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Have questions or ideas to share with city officials? Email franchisefeedback@a2gov.org.

For more information on the city’s search for sustainable heating, visit its website.