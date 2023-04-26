Here’s which bus routes are impacted by TheRide’s spring service change

ANN ARBOR – Commuters using TheRide to get around town might need to readjust their schedules.

Starting Sunday, April 30, several bus routes around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti will have timepoint and seasonal service changes.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) officials said the adjustments are intended to improve reliability and that the seasonal changes coincide with spring and summer semesters for Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan campuses.

Riders can use TheRide’s website to see individual route timetables or the Text My Bus tool to see when the next bus will arrive at their stop.

Here’s which routes are being effected:

Route 4 (Washtenaw)

Spring/Summer service change

Multiple stop time points adjusted

Route 23 (Plymouth)

Weekday schedules will have some time points changed

Route 32 (Miller - Maple)

Buses headed to Blake Transit Center will have changed arrival timepoints

Route 43 (East Michigan Ave.)

Buses headed to the Ypsilanti Transit Center will have adjusted arrival timepoints

Route 46 (Huron – Paint Creek)

Trips servicing Arbor Preparatory High School will have route and timepoint adjustments

Route 62 (University of Michigan - State St.)

Spring/Summer service change

Bus tickets for fixed routes cost $1.50 for a one-way trip or $3 for an all-day pass. Discounted tickets are available for qualifying riders. They can be bought through a mobile ticketing application, online, on buses prior to trips or in-person at these locations.

TheRide users are encouraged to still wear masks as a precaution against the virus that causes COVID-19. The organization continues to use COVID-19 safety protocols including CDC-recommended cleaning protocols supplying drivers with PPE and sanitation supplies. Buses still continue to use plastic barriers to separate riders from drivers, who should only be approached during emergencies.