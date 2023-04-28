Check out this pop-up at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms on Saturday

A fish and chips pop-up at Zingerman's Cornman Farms brings a taste of England to Dexter.

DEXTER, Mich. – Cornman Farms executive chef and owner Kieron Hale is bringing a taste of England to Washtenaw County on Saturday with a fish and chips pop-up.

The Dexter eatery will open to the public between noon and 6 p.m. with a menu including battered cod, thick chip (french fries), sauces, beer and wine.

Community members can select a pickup time, and bring a blanket and enjoy the farms’ grounds while dining.

Orders should be placed ahead of time online here.

Cornman Farms, at 8540 Island Lake Rd., is part of the Zingerman’s community of businesses.