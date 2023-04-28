47º

Here’s who is performing at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch this summer

Wish Sonic Lunch a sweet 16 on Thursdays

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Theo Katzman performs at Sonic Lunch in downtown Ann Arbor on Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Sonic Lunch)

ANN ARBOR – Every year, families and professionals downtown flock to Liberty Plaza at lunchtime for fun and musical performances at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch.

The free concert series will host 14 performances at the corner of Liberty and Division streets in honor of its 16th year.

Music will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays between May 25 and August 31.

Here’s who is coming to downtown Ann Arbor:

WhenWhoOpener
May 25MeltDave Menzo
June 1The Heavy HeavyChloe Kimes
June 8 Phillip-Michael ScalesDave & Kristi
June 15Joe P.Louie Lee
June 22Madison Cunningham Ann Ash
June 29The War and TreatyAntwaun Stanley
July 6CafunéAu Gres
July 13Los LobosCamilla Cantu
July 27 Devon GilfillianJess Merritt
August 3HusbandsKatie Stanely
August 10Joe Heertler & The Rainbow SeekersMisty Lyn & The Big Beautiful
August 17Laith Al-SaadiJen Sygit
August 24May ErlewineKylee Phillips
August 31The AccidentalsPatty Pershayla

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

