Here’s who is performing at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch this summer

Theo Katzman performs at Sonic Lunch in downtown Ann Arbor on Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Sonic Lunch)

ANN ARBOR – Every year, families and professionals downtown flock to Liberty Plaza at lunchtime for fun and musical performances at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch.

The free concert series will host 14 performances at the corner of Liberty and Division streets in honor of its 16th year.

Music will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays between May 25 and August 31.

Here’s who is coming to downtown Ann Arbor: