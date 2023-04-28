Here’s who is performing at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch this summer

ANN ARBOR – Every year, families and professionals downtown flock to Liberty Plaza at lunchtime for fun and musical performances at Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch.
The free concert series will host 14 performances at the corner of Liberty and Division streets in honor of its 16th year.
Music will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays between May 25 and August 31.
Here’s who is coming to downtown Ann Arbor:
|When
|Who
|Opener
|May 25
|Melt
|Dave Menzo
|June 1
|The Heavy Heavy
|Chloe Kimes
|June 8
|Phillip-Michael Scales
|Dave & Kristi
|June 15
|Joe P.
|Louie Lee
|June 22
|Madison Cunningham
|Ann Ash
|June 29
|The War and Treaty
|Antwaun Stanley
|July 6
|Cafuné
|Au Gres
|July 13
|Los Lobos
|Camilla Cantu
|July 27
|Devon Gilfillian
|Jess Merritt
|August 3
|Husbands
|Katie Stanely
|August 10
|Joe Heertler & The Rainbow Seekers
|Misty Lyn & The Big Beautiful
|August 17
|Laith Al-Saadi
|Jen Sygit
|August 24
|May Erlewine
|Kylee Phillips
|August 31
|The Accidentals
|Patty Pershayla