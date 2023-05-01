Here are 4 things to do for Mother’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

The annual holiday celebrates mothers of all types. This year it falls on Sunday, May 14.

We’ve put together a list of events, activities and gift ideas happening around Ann Arbor so you can show mom (or the person you call “mother”) just how much you care.

Treat mama right this year:

GET OUTSIDE

Go on a Mother’s Day hike with the field guides from Leslie Science & Nature Center on May 14. Participants will learn about local wildflowers, learn to identify them and be treated to iced tea, lemonade and cookies. The hike is $7 per person but is free for mothers and children ages 2 and younger. There are two hike times available.

Sign up to run the Time for Teal 5K with mom. The 12th annual race, organized by Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, will be held in person in downtown Ann Arbor starting at 8 a.m. on May 14. Virtual 5K and fun run options are available.

ENJOY SOME MUSIC

Stop by the Kerrytown Concert House for its Mother’s Day concert at 2 p.m. on May 14. Jazz pianist Ellen Rowe will be joined by collaborator and jazz vocalist Sunny Wilkinson and Detroit bassist Marion Hayden. Tickets range in price from $29-$50.

Main Street’s Blue LLama Jazz Club visitors will be serenaded by Ann Arbor recording artist Athena Johnson and Detroit jazz musician Sean Dobbins during a musical Mother’s Day brunch on May 14. Tickets can be bought for two timeslots and include a chef-curated, three-course tasting menu of brunch favorites.

CHEERS

Raise a glass to the mother who raised you during a virtual Mother’s Day happy hour on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. by Zingerman’s Delicatessen. Tickets to the event include a tasting kit meant for 2-3 people with two bottles of wine, four types of cheese and four chocolates.

Another Zingerman’s business, The Roadhouse, will have a Mother’s Day brunch special on May 14. The brunch menu will have regular favorites along with new specials and brunch cocktails.

SHOP LOCAL

Pick something up at a Mother’s Day-themed pop-up at the Ann Arbor Art Center on May 6. Four artists will be onsite offering handmade goods from noon to 3 p.m.

Rock Paper Scissors has put together four Mother’s Day gift baskets for busy moms including a brunch box, a self-care set, a cocktail-themed box and a collection of stuff for “Mother of the Freakin’ Year.”