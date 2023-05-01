44º

National Public Radio comedy quiz show coming to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium

Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces new ticketed event

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N University Ave. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR – Hill Auditorium will be full of laughs in August when National Public Radio’s “Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me” comes to Ann Arbor.

Host Peter Sagal will lead the award-winning news show during a ticketed performance on August 31 organized by Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

“Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me” has a rotating panel of listener contestants and guests as they review recent news. Contestants attempt to win the quiz show in order to receive a custom voicemail greeting by a cast member.

Tickets start at $30.

Want tickets? Here’s when they go on sale:

  • May 16 – May 18: Michigan Radio & WEMU Member Presale
  • May 18: A2SF Donor Presale ($100 & up)
  • May 19: General Public

Ann Arbor Summer Festival hosts a myriad of free and ticketed events annually in downtown Ann Arbor during the summer. This year’s A2SF season runs from June 9-25 and will offer more than 50 events for children, teens and adults visiting Ann Arbor.

