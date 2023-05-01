National Public Radio comedy quiz show coming to Ann Arbor’s Hill Auditorium

ANN ARBOR – Hill Auditorium will be full of laughs in August when National Public Radio’s “Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me” comes to Ann Arbor.

Host Peter Sagal will lead the award-winning news show during a ticketed performance on August 31 organized by Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

“Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me” has a rotating panel of listener contestants and guests as they review recent news. Contestants attempt to win the quiz show in order to receive a custom voicemail greeting by a cast member.

Tickets start at $30.

Want tickets? Here’s when they go on sale:

May 16 – May 18: Michigan Radio & WEMU Member Presale

May 18: A2SF Donor Presale ($100 & up)

May 19: General Public

Ann Arbor Summer Festival hosts a myriad of free and ticketed events annually in downtown Ann Arbor during the summer. This year’s A2SF season runs from June 9-25 and will offer more than 50 events for children, teens and adults visiting Ann Arbor.