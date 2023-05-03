52º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Huron Hills Golf Course wins Quality of Life Award

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, City of Ann Arbor, Huron Hills Golf Course, Golf, American Society of Civil Engineers, Award, Flooding, Environment
A tributary at Huron Hills Golf Course leading to the Huron River. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – The American Society of Civil Engineers has named the City of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioners Office the recipients of its “Michigan Section Quality of Life Award.”

The award recognizes recent improvements to Benz Creek in the Huron Hills Golf Course, which flows through eight fairways. The creek is named for the family that donated land to Ann Arbor for the golf course nearly a century ago.

The creek flowed through the course before stormwater management requirements existed as development expanded around the course. Over time, the creek detached from its floodplain after straightening and becoming deeper. Periodically, the course would experience flooding that would shut down play.

The City of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County partnered with engineering consultants Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc. on an improvement project to establish a meandering stream through restored wetlands and improve water quality. The $1.22 construction project lasted from September 2020 through June 2021 and was completed in two phases.

“The goals of this project were to fix flooding issues and improve water quality,” reads a city release. “The unique design addressed the flooding problem while adding features that improved wetland habitat and flood conveyance capacity. These developments enhanced the design and playability while reducing rain shut down events on the golf course.”

Huron Hills Golf Course is located at 3465 E. Huron River Dr.

For more information, visit www.huronhillsgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email