Bid on training sessions with JJ McCarthy, dinner with U-M’s President Ono at Ann Arbor fundraiser

ANN ARBOR – The ChadTough Foundation is hosting its fifth annual ChadTough Defeat DIPG Gala at the Crisler Center on May 13.

Though the in-person event is sold out, anyone can bid in its silent auction, which includes exclusive experiences with University of Michigan athletes, coaches and President Santa J. Ono.

The online auction will be open May 6-13.

Here are the items that will go up for bidding on Saturday, according to an event release:

Quarterback training with JJ McCarthy

Your child will receive (10) lessons from Greg Holcomb, owner of Next Level Athletix in Chicago. Greg trains many of the top quarterbacks in the country, including Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy and Chad’s older brother CJ Carr. In addition to your training sessions with Coach Holcomb, JJ McCarthy will join you for one lesson while he’s home over the summer months!

In the booth with Jansen and Karsch

You and a guest will have the chance to watch a 2023 Michigan football game from the broadcast booth with Jon Jansen and Doug Karsch.

Dinner with Jenine and Juwan Howard

Your group of four people will be treated to dinner with Juwan and Jenine Howard at their favorite spot in Ann Arbor....The Dixboro House!

Pickleball with Kim Arico

Your group of seven people will have a fun night out playing pickleball with Michigan Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Arico. Kim is a regular at Wolverine Pickleball in Ann Arbor and they will be hosting your group for two hours with two courts for round robin play. Package also includes a gift certificate to Wolverine Pickleball for future play and/or gear.

Dinner with the new president of UM Santa Ono at Chop House:

You and four guests will spend an evening with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and his wife Wendy. Your group will be pampered at The Chop House by Executive Chef Adam VanBerkum and General Manager Xander Gudejko.

Anyone can place bids at chadtough.givesmart.com starting Saturday through May 13 at 8 p.m.

For more information about the ChadTough Foundation, visit www.chadtough.org.