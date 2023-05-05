68º

Woman suffers injuries after unknown man punches her in face in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

An Ann Arbor Police Department vehicle. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – A suspect is in police custody after he reportedly punched a woman in the face while she was walking southbound across Catherine at N. Main St.

The incident occurred on April 22, and officers responded to the area around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

An initial investigation revealed that a 56-year-old woman from Ypsilanti was punched in the face by an unknown man. She suffered a fractured jaw and had to be transported to University of Michigan hospital. Authorities said surveillance video in the area captured the assault.

Police identified the suspect as a 35-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

He was taken into custody that night and was transported to U-M hospital for treatment. Criminal charges are currently pending prosecutor review.

