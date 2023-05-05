Woman suffers injuries after unknown man punches her in face in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A suspect is in police custody after he reportedly punched a woman in the face while she was walking southbound across Catherine at N. Main St.

The incident occurred on April 22, and officers responded to the area around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

An initial investigation revealed that a 56-year-old woman from Ypsilanti was punched in the face by an unknown man. She suffered a fractured jaw and had to be transported to University of Michigan hospital. Authorities said surveillance video in the area captured the assault.

Police identified the suspect as a 35-year-old man from Ann Arbor.

He was taken into custody that night and was transported to U-M hospital for treatment. Criminal charges are currently pending prosecutor review.