Zingerman’s Bakehouse offering AAPI Heritage Month-inspired cupcake

Zingerman's Bakehouse is now selling an AAPI Month-inspired cupcake as part of its Whole Community Cakes initiative.

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Bakehouse just released a new cupcake flavor, and it’s inspired by Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

According to the bakery, the limited edition flavor during the month of May features a vanilla chiffon cake stuffed with pandan-flavored pastry cream and ice with ube flavored buttercream.

“We started our Whole Community Cakes initiative as a small way to honor our community and show support for the diversity that exists within it,” Corynn Coscia of The Bakehouse wrote in an email to A4.

“For AAPI Heritage Month, I chose ube and pandan, two ingredients used abundantly in Southeast Asian cuisine, as a way to honor my Japanese grandmother and several people I hold dear in my heart. The flavors blend seamlessly with our chiffon cake, lending a coconut-y, buttery vanilla flavor to the overall cupcake.”

To learn more about Zingerman’s Bakehouse, visit www.zingermansbakehouse.com.

The Bakehouse is located at 3711 Plaza Dr.