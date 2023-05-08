Police share details about man who attacked woman in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department provided an update in their investigation of an assault that occurred in broad daylight on April 22.

A woman, 56, was seen on surveillance footage walking southbound across Catherine at N. Main St. when a man approached her and punched her in the face.

She was transported to University of Michigan hospital where she was treated for a fractured jaw.

Police have identified the man as 35-year-old Durrell Antonio Perkins from Ann Arbor. He was arraigned on Monday morning and is being charged with aggravated assault and trespassing, according to an AAPD release. His bond was set at $30,000 cash no 10% and upon his release a GPS tether will be required.

Perkins is still lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, police said.