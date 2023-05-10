Ann Arbor Parks & Rec hiring now for numerous summer positions

A lifeguard and a swimmer at an Ann Arbor city pool.

ANN ARBOR – Love the outdoors? Love working with kids? Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is hiring right now for several summer positions.

Positions are currently open at Argo Canoe Livery, Mack Indoor Pool, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Fuller Park and Huron Hills Golf Course.

Day camp counselors assist campers in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

Available jobs include:

Golf instructors

Swim instructors

Swim coaches

Cashiers

Golf course maintenance crew

Day camp counselors/directors

Lifeguards

To see more information including job descriptions, starting pay and how to apply, visit the city’s job portal website.