Ann Arbor Parks & Rec hiring now for numerous summer positions

ANN ARBOR – Love the outdoors? Love working with kids? Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is hiring right now for several summer positions.
Positions are currently open at Argo Canoe Livery, Mack Indoor Pool, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Fuller Park and Huron Hills Golf Course.
Available jobs include:
- Golf instructors
- Swim instructors
- Swim coaches
- Cashiers
- Golf course maintenance crew
- Day camp counselors/directors
- Lifeguards
To see more information including job descriptions, starting pay and how to apply, visit the city’s job portal website.