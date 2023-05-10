70º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Parks & Rec hiring now for numerous summer positions

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, Jobs 4 You, Summer Jobs, Summer, Golf, Swimming, Washtenaw County, Day Camp, Camp Counselor
A lifeguard and a swimmer at an Ann Arbor city pool. (City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – Love the outdoors? Love working with kids? Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is hiring right now for several summer positions.

Positions are currently open at Argo Canoe Livery, Mack Indoor Pool, Buhr Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Fuller Park and Huron Hills Golf Course.

Day camp counselors assist campers in Ann Arbor. (City of Ann Arbor)

Available jobs include:

  • Golf instructors
  • Swim instructors
  • Swim coaches
  • Cashiers
  • Golf course maintenance crew
  • Day camp counselors/directors
  • Lifeguards

To see more information including job descriptions, starting pay and how to apply, visit the city’s job portal website.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email