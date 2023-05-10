The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens doors of Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR – Gyros, melitzanosalata and souvlaki are all on the menu of a new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant on Ann Arbor’s southwest side.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened its doors on Monday at 3268 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. with a menu featuring modern interpretations of traditional dishes like spanakopita, hummus, dolmades, falafel, feta fries and Greek butter cookies.

“Expanding The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s presence throughout Michigan has provided an outlet for our devotion to helping the community and our passion for bringing people together,” said franchise owner Lama Plyler. “We’re thrilled to open the concept’s first Ann Arbor location and can’t wait to see the community’s response to having access to new and convenient, quality food options.”

Plyler owns three other locations throughout the Detroit area and plans to partner with local organizations and nonprofits including Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti Regional Chamber and Habitat for Humanity.

The Ann Arbor-Saline Road location makes all of its food in-house and offers a variety of customizable menu items. It can serve 60 guests at one time, plus an additional 25 guests on its patio space.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is open between 11 a.m. and 8 pm. for lunch and dinner.

Check out the menu here.