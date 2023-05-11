Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum hosting Young Filmmakers Camp this summer

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Theater and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum have announced they are partnering to host the 2023 Young Filmmakers Camp this summer.

The summer camp is geared toward teens who are interested in learning about what it takes to make a film.

“I am so excited to share all the changes happening with Young Filmmakers Camp for the 2023 summer,” camp director Hannah Feuka said in a statement. “The Michigan Theater is pleased to partner with Ann Arbor’s Hands-On Museum to bring a fresh twist to our beloved Young Filmmakers Camp.”

The hands-on camp features a curriculum that rotates week to week and covers editing, storyboarding, audio recording, setting a scene and more.

Three camps sessions will be offered this year, including the Introductory Session, the Post Production Session, and the Young Professionals Session.

“This year, we are restructuring our camp curriculum, so that campers can focus on the area of filmmaking that excites them most. Including specialized sessions with added field trips, new equipment, and staff who are working professionals in the film industry,” Feuka said in a statement. “Campers will have the opportunity to attend our Red-Carpet Premiere, where they’ll get to share their projects on the big screen with friends and family, and celebrate the hard work they’ve done.”

Participants in the more advanced Young Professionals Session will generate a reel of their work that can be submitted to festivals, colleges and other places or events.

“I am confident that this year’s camp will be our most exciting, fun-filled program yet,” Feuka said in a release. “And will surely be the highlight of the summer for your young filmmaker. If your child is interested in the world of filmmaking, then sign up today for Ann Arbor’s leading summer camp for movie-lovers!”

The Michigan Theater is offering discounts for bundled sessions and scholarships on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, including dates and pricing of sessions, visit michtheater.org/2023-film-camp.