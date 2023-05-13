Black Lives Matter mural restored after being vandalized twice in same week in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Black Lives Matter mural in Ann Arbor has been restored after it was vandalized for the second time in a week.

The graffiti crossed out the word ‘Black’ and wrote ‘All’ over the letters at Wheeler Park.

The mural was installed last summer on behalf of a partnership between the Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department and the organization Survivors Speak.

Executive Director of Survivors Speak, Trische Duckworth, was angry and emotional about the continued vandalism.

“I agree with that, all lives do matter, however, all lives will never matter until Black Lives Matter,” said Duckworth.

The second incident was discovered early Friday (May 12) morning, a week after the first incident.

Both times, the city worked quickly to remove the graffiti in a matter of hours.

Police have also been made aware of the situation and say they’re looking for the person or people responsible.

Ann Arbor City Councilmember Cynthia Harrison plans to discuss the matter at Monday’s (May 15) meeting.

“It creates a situation where people like me don’t feel safe,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the graffiti is hate messaging.

“We won’t tolerate it,” Harrison said. “We’re going to continue to get rid of it, and I’m going to continue spreading the message every chance I get to let folks know why that shouldn’t be happening.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Ann Arbor police.