Man found dead at bottom of stairs in Ann Arbor home still unidentified 10 years later

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man who was found dead in an Ann Arbor home 10 years ago still has not been identified.

The man was discovered at the bottom of a set of stairs on May 13, 2013, in part of the home the current tenants did not use. He was discovered after the people living there complained of a foul smell.

Officials believe he had been dead for about two months before his body was discovered. The man is believed to have been between 40 to 65 years old. He was 5′7′' and weighed 160 pounds.

He was found with several empty packs of Pall Mall cigarettes, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and nail clippers.

His hair was about 12 to 15 inches long and reddish-gray in color. He had stubble on his face.

He was wearing a green Woolrich sweater, a blue t-shirt, Khaki-color long-sleeve button shirt with “NAVY” written on the collar, sweat pants, underwear, socks, Jeans, and a blue hoodie. He also had aviator sunglasses, a blue and gold knit cap, a maroon sleeping bag, and brown work boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. The case number is 13-21766.

A photo of the back of May 13, 2013, Ann Arbor John Doe's shirt. (L) Keys and key chain found with body (R). (NamUs)

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.