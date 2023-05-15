Firefighters, Washtenaw County hazmat team respond to Ann Arbor classroom cleaned with gasoline

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR – A strong smell at Ann Arbor Open School on Thursday, May 11, resulted in a visit by the Ann Arbor Fire Department and the Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

Around 11:53 a.m., fire department personnel found that gasoline has been used to clean one of the classrooms causing a smell throughout the school.

“Gasoline should NEVER be used as a cleaning agent. It was fortunate there was no open flame in the area this was occurring, or this could have resulted in a serious tragedy of burn victims,” officials wrote on social media.

Fans were used to ventilate the Miller Avenue building and furniture was moved outside to let off any gas.

Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team air monitoring equipment did not detect flammable vapors or “volatile organic compounds,” officials said.

No students were injured but Huron Valley Ambulance staff were on-site as a precaution.

The incident was shared with the State of Michigan Fire Marshal since Ann Arbor Open is a state-regulated school building.