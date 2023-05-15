Michigan Theater Foundation’s spring benefit to feature dinner, after party on June 1

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Theater Foundation will host its 2023 Spring Benefit on Thursday, June 1.

The two-part event will feature a dinner emceed by author and journalist John U. Bacon at the Michigan League starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by an after party at the Michigan Theater at 8 p.m.

During the Spotlight Dinner, two of Michigan Theater Foundation’s Emeritus Board Members, Jamie Buhr and Hillary Murt, will be honored for their service to both the Michigan and State theaters over the years.

“Great volunteer leadership, for community non-profit organizations, is essential,” executive director of the Michigan Theater Foundation Russ Collins said in a statement. “It is the difference between surviving and thriving, struggling or soaring. The leadership of Hillary Murt and Jamie Buhr went above and beyond as we successfully addressed overwhelming challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the non-profit landscape. Today our organization is thriving because of Hillary and Jamie’s outstanding, dedicated leadership and generosity.”

The after party will feature a silent auction featuring local artists, live entertainment from The 50 House Band and DJ Myint, classic arcade games on the historic stage, a prize drawing and more, according to an event release.

“All proceeds raised from both the Spotlight Dinner and the After Party provide essential funds for our daily operations as we continue to build back our audience from the impacts of the pandemic,” director of development Alicia Pani said in a statement. “Right now, contributions cover 50% of our general operating funds and this Spring Benefit is an incredible opportunity for our community to celebrate and directly support the Michigan and State Theaters.”

Tickets for the dinner start at $225, which include a reception with hors d’oeuvres and drinks, a three-course dinner, presentations and after party access. For those only wanting to attend the after party, tickets are $75 and include specialty cocktails, desserts and access to all activities.

Dress code for the events is cocktail attire.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.