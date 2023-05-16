Ann Arbor’s Ukrainian community hosting second annual cultural, fundraising event at York

The Ann Arbor business hosts live music with many of its pop-up events.

ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Ukrainian culture at the second annual Vyshyvanka Day Celebration at York Food and Drink on May 18.

The event, which is celebrated internationally, is named after the distinctive embroidery patterns on traditional Ukrainian cloth goods.

Community members are invited to York and neighboring StudioStudio from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy live music, traditional Ukrainian food available for purchase and a vyshyvanka embroidery workshop for guests ages 8 and up.

The event is co-sponsored by Ann Arbor for Ukraine, Art for Ukraine, Ukrainian Self-Reliance Michigan Federal Credit Union, the Ukrainian National Women’s League Association - Ann Arbor Branch 50, and the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan.

The two-part event is a celebration and a fundraiser for Save Ukraine.

“In the midst of a tragic war it is essential for Ukrainians to carry on their traditions and observe their holidays,” Ann Arbor for Ukraine activist Marti Bombyk said in a statement. “Every act of celebrating Ukrainian history, culture, language, and identity preserves Ukraine. Every act of sharing Ukraine with others is an act of defiance against the instigators of this war. We intend to be joyfully Ukrainian on May 18 and welcome everyone to come and support a worthy cause.”

Free parking will be available in a lot across the street from the venues and in adjacent streets.

York Food and Drink is located at 1928 Packard St.