Pine Knob Music Theatre’s famous lawn now named after Ypsilanti university

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 28, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Visitors will now get to sit on the even greener grass of the new Eastern Michigan University Lawn at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

The Ypsilanti university is collaborating with Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally to not only rename the famous lawn but add videos and animations inside the famous Michigan amphitheater, officials said.

“We’re excited to partner with Pine Knob Music Theatre – one of the most iconic brands in the music and performance industry,” said Eastern Michigan University spokesperson Walter Kraft in a statement.

“Pine Knob’s success as an outdoor music venue is second to none and we’re thrilled to associate our University with the rich history of a music theatre that in 2022 was ranked No. 1 in the world in a ranking of the top 100 amphitheaters.”

Kraft added that the partnership was an opportunity to share information about Eastern Michigan University, such as its academic rankings and renovated campus, to a broader audience.

The Clarkston event venue was founded in 1972. Its name was changed to DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2001, then reverted back in 2021.

“Summer in Michigan is synonymous with sitting on the lawn at Pine Knob Music Theatre, singing along with your favorite artist or band,” said Howard Handler, president of theater’s ownership company 313 Presents. “We are proud to expand our partnership with Eastern Michigan University, the second-oldest public institution in Michigan, to include the lawn entitlement at Pine Knob Music Theatre and look forward to providing an amazing experience to our guests this season.”

Find the Eastern Michigan University Lawn lineup here.