Man shot Sunday morning in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Police are looking for the man who shot another man on the 1200 block of South University Avenue on Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

A notice from the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security states that three men were walking east when one of them got into an altercation with a single man walking westward.

The man heading west then shot the eastbound man with a handgun and fled the scene. The victim went to a local hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

According to the three men, the suspect is a tall Black man who wore a black sweatshirt with a hood, white shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.