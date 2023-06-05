Find codes, win prizes: Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game is back

The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor District Library’s summertime, citywide game will begin this Friday.

Players of the free, annual event can earn points as they attend events, explore Tree Town and collect codes.

Points can be exchanged for AADL swag, including stuffed animals, notebooks, pins, tote bags, water bottles, coffee mugs, local tea, blankets and more. Orders for prizes can be made through the Summer Game Shop, which opens in July.

Art for this year’s game was designed by Ann Arbor artist Jeremy Wheeler, who made five characters to represent each of the library system’s five branches.

Future players can begin their summer game adventure by signing up online using an existing AADL account. Those without an account can still play by creating a Summer Game account. Parents can connect their accounts to their children’s profiles.

Community members can also text NEWPLAYER to 734-327-4200 to create their own profile and play via text.

This year’s game will run throughout until Aug. 27.

Here’s how you can play:

1. The Summer Reading Game

Kids and teens can earn Summer Game points and a free book by reading or listening to 10 books. Books, magazines, articles, podcasts and radio shows all count!

Adults wanting to extra points can read or listen to 10 of anything (this includes reading to your kids). Adults who complete the game will also get a $2 coupon for the Friends of AADL Book Shop at the downtown branch or Friends shelves at other AADL branches.

Summer Game Reading cards are all library branches, and a downloadable version will be available online starting Friday.

2. The Summer Game: Explorer Codes

Track down codes all around Ann Arbor. Codes are at city parks, AADL branches, businesses, and on the library’s website.

Codes will be at in-person and online AADL events.

3. The Summer Game: Online Codes

AADL staff have hidden codes in the library’s online catalog and on the internet. Solve online puzzles to find hints to search in the catalog, find the code, enter the points and earn special badges.