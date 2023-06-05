Food drive raises nearly $30,000 to fight hunger in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – More than 6,300 pounds of food and $27,277 has been raised to help Washtenaw County families facing hunger and food insecurity.

The All aBout Children (ABC) food drive ran May 9-21 at Busch’s Fresh Food Market locations throughout the county.

Proceeds went to Food Gatherers, an Ann Arbor-based food rescue that works with a network of 170 food-relief partners working to eradicate hunger. It provides 17,000 meals per day and serves 57,000 meals to children over the summer.

Community members could drop off nonperishable foods, purchase gift tags or Ready-to-go bags, or donate cash and bottle return slips during the ABC food drive.

Food Gatherers distributed 7.3 million pounds of food around the community in the 2022 fiscal year.

Facing food insecurity? Here is the nonprofit’s map of food resources.