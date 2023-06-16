63º

Ypsilanti to hold three-day Juneteenth celebration this weekend

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

A view of the historical Ypsilanti water tower.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Honor Juneteenth with the City of Ypsilanti all weekend long with a parade, games, live music, dancing, laughing and prize giveaways.

The three-day event will kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. for an adults-only community mixer in the South Huron Parking lot on Ferris Street in downtown Ypsilanti.

On Saturday, festivities will start at 11 a.m. with hustle lessons. Musical performances will happen throughout the day.

There will be children’s activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Lives Matter Boulevard including bike decorating, face painting, games and a parade, The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office will be at the festival from 1-6 p.m. helping community members with performing free instant expungement eligibility checks.

Sunday’s activities will include a comedy show, a Gospel extravaganza and a morning service led by Ypsilanti’s Pastor Jason Robinson and Pastor L. Deon Williams.

Community action organization Survivor’s Speak will be hosting prize giveaways.

Here’s the schedule:

